This week’s best business quotes touch on real estate, homelessness, broadcasting and more.

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

“It’s a beautiful place. It’s an oasis,”

Gretchen Schodde, founder of a nonprofit

that is a potential bidder for the 18-acre Talaris campus

in Seattle’s Laurelhurst neighborhood.

“Permanent, until homelessness is solved.”

Amazon real-estate chief John Schoettler, talking about the space Amazon is donating to nonprofit homeless shelter Mary’s Place.

“Either he’s wrong and made a mistake, which is highly unlikely. Or he’s banking on a change in the FCC rules.”

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

UW professor David Domke, on Sinclair Broadcasting CEO’s claim he can keep both Seattle TV stations KOMO and KCPQ.

“You’ll have the best roof in the neighborhood.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, pitching his company’s new $42-per-square-foot solar roof tiles containing photovoltaic cells.

“Building trust in technology is crucial. It starts with us taking accountability.”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, asking

technologists attending the company’s Build 2017 conference to consider the social implications of what they’re developing.

Seattle Times staff