The week’s best business quotes cover brewing, air traffic control, and pay for workers at REI, among other things.

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

“It’s a very nice brewery. It just doesn’t fit how we’ve evolved.”

Craft Brew Alliance

Chief Operating Officer Scott Mennen, on why

the company is shutting and selling the Redhook Ale Brewery in Woodinville.

“Scrapping our nation’s air traffic control system is an idea that died in the Senate last year, and it’ll die again this year.”

Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., on a push to privatize the FAA’s

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

air traffic control function.

“The wages don’t matter so much when the hours are one eight-hour shift in a week.”

Collin Pointon, a sales associate

at REI’s Seattle store, on how scheduling

is as important as the co-op’s hourly pay rate.

“5G will be amazing, and we can’t even imagine all the cool stuff it will bring.”

T-Mobile CEO John Legere, on plans to deploy

fast 5G wireless service nationally by 2020.

“Consumers are too busy to somehow learn through the fine print that your web usage is being mined or sold.”

Michael Mattmiller, Seattle’s chief

technology officer, on a new city rule requiring

internet providers to protect customers’ data privacy.

Seattle Times staff