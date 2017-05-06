The week’s best business quotes cover brewing, air traffic control, and pay for workers at REI, among other things.
“It’s a very nice brewery. It just doesn’t fit how we’ve evolved.”
Craft Brew Alliance
Chief Operating Officer Scott Mennen, on why
the company is shutting and selling the Redhook Ale Brewery in Woodinville.
“Scrapping our nation’s air traffic control system is an idea that died in the Senate last year, and it’ll die again this year.”
Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., on a push to privatize the FAA’s
Most Read Stories
- More records fall: Median home price hits $722,000 in Seattle and $880,000 on Eastside
- Go to counseling to deal with that man-child you married | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle’s Harborview could lose $627M a year under new health-care bill, executive director says
- 2,500 lightning strikes: Check out storm photos from across Seattle region
- 5 shot, 1 woman fatally, in Central District, University District, South Seattle VIEW
air traffic control function.
“The wages don’t matter so much when the hours are one eight-hour shift in a week.”
Collin Pointon, a sales associate
at REI’s Seattle store, on how scheduling
is as important as the co-op’s hourly pay rate.
“5G will be amazing, and we can’t even imagine all the cool stuff it will bring.”
T-Mobile CEO John Legere, on plans to deploy
fast 5G wireless service nationally by 2020.
“Consumers are too busy to somehow learn through the fine print that your web usage is being mined or sold.”
Michael Mattmiller, Seattle’s chief
technology officer, on a new city rule requiring
internet providers to protect customers’ data privacy.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.