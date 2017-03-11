This week’s best business quotes have to do with airplanes, identity theft, women in the board room and more.

By
The Seattle Times

“It’s going to happen to the end of time unless you change something.”

Business professor Erik Gordon on the dearth of women in corporate boardrooms, as highlighted this week by a statue of a young girl facing the Wall Street bull.

“People describe me as an activist in media coverage; I don’t know who they’re talking about.”

Shannon Coulter, the unlikely leader of a digital army supporting her Grab Your Wallet campaign to boycott Trump products.

“I want people to work for me.”

Amazon security guard Spencer Lindsay, on hopes to make a livelihood for himself, and others, through a sauce-making business.

“It’s a much more challenging time for the cybercrooks … All of the easy paths have been closed.”

H&R executive Mark Ciaramitaro, on an IRS report that victims of identity theft involving tax refunds have been reduced by half.

“Do you build it in unionized Washington state, or somewhere else, like Texas or South Carolina?”

Airplane-leasing titan Steven Udvar-Hazy, chairman of Air Lease Corp., on one question facing Boeing for its next airplane project.

Seattle Times staff