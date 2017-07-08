This week’s best business quotes come from the worlds of cars, movies, manufacturing and courtroom antics.

Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson, declaring that all Volvo cars will be electric or hybrid within two years

Attorney for hedge fund manager Martin Shkreli, 34, accused of defrauding investors, who was rebuked by the judge for telling reporters in the courthouse what he thinks of the prosecution.

Analyst Paul Dergarabedian on how Hollywood’s duds are salvaged by overseas sales.

State Sen. Michael Baumgartner, R-Spokane, backing the bill that cut the state B&O tax rate for manufacturers by 40 percent over four years. Gov. Jay Inslee vetoed the bill on Friday.