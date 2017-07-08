This week’s best business quotes come from the worlds of cars, movies, manufacturing and courtroom antics.
“A much bigger risk would be to stick with internal combustion engines.”
Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson, declaring that all Volvo cars will be electric or hybrid within two years
“I hope your honor understands that he’s relatively young.”
Attorney for hedge fund manager Martin Shkreli, 34, accused of defrauding investors, who was rebuked by the judge for telling reporters in the courthouse what he thinks of the prosecution.
“If they only had North America, it would be a monumental disaster for the studios.”
Analyst Paul Dergarabedian on how Hollywood’s duds are salvaged by overseas sales.
“What is good for Boeing should be good for the little guy as well.”
State Sen. Michael Baumgartner, R-Spokane, backing the bill that cut the state B&O tax rate for manufacturers by 40 percent over four years. Gov. Jay Inslee vetoed the bill on Friday.
