Seattle’s income tax is one of the most talked about business topics this week. Also, construction cranes and Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons.
“I would love to be taxed.”
Software developer Carissa Knipe, 24, told
the Seattle City Council she earns more than $170,000
a year and supports a city income tax.
“Forcefully resist the tax.”
State Republican Party chair Susan Hutchison urged Seattle residents to oppose an income tax.
“That’s going to continue for at least another year or two years.”
Emile Le Roux, local exec for the firm that reports Seattle again has more construction cranes than any other U.S. city.
“You’ve got three or four generations that have been brought up with Tim Hortons.”
Tim Hortons franchisee David Hughes, one of many suing the parent company
for changes they say hurt their bottom lines
and their image
in Canadian communities.
