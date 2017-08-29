Speaking of Business brings you some of the week’s best quotes in our pages.
“We as a species need to understand how to build and construct things in low Earth orbit.”
Sean Casey, co-founder and managing director of the Silicon Valley Space Center, talking about the need for factories in space.
“Here it is from the ashes, literally, a rebirth of this pretty iconic brand.”
Bob O’Donnell, Technalysis Research analyst, on the launch of the Samsung
Galaxy Note 8 phone. Note 7 devices were recalled after dozens caught fire due to defective batteries.
“I look forward to working alongside you through our journey through hell.”
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who joked with workers as he said the high-stress production of the new Model 3s would last at least six months.
“We’re very aware of the irony, and it’s why we frequently don’t have labor disputes.”
Dennis Kirkpatrick, president of a Mercer Island company that serves union workers, and whose own employees went on strike.
“These guys will sit and call 600 times before they get through and get an agent on the line that’s an idiot.”
Joby Weeks, a bitcoin entrepreneur, who explained how hackers would use a sob story to convince a phone company’s agent to turn over control of a person’s phone to a hacker.
