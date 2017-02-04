President Trump’s order suspending U.S. travel by refugees and visitors from seven Muslim countries prompted several top local CEOs to speak out forcefully on an issue they say affects their workers and customers.
“No nation is better at harnessing the energies and talents of immigrants. It’s a distinctive competitive advantage for our country — one we should not weaken.”
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos
“The president’s order represents the worst of his proclivity toward rash action versus thoughtfulness.”
Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi
“I am hearing the alarm you all are sounding that the civility and human rights we have all taken for granted for so long are under attack.”
Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz
“We are better when we come together, when we are open and when we are welcoming.”
REI CEO Jerry Stritzke
“We believe the executive order is misguided and a fundamental step backwards.”
A statement by Microsoft
