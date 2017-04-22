The week’s best business quotes run the gamut from “excited” to “beautiful and scary” or “fun.”
“I am excited, stoked, amped, and elated to join forces again with Microsoft.”
Charles Simonyi, in a blog post, after selling his startup Intentional Software to Microsoft and rejoining the company as a technical fellow.
“The beautiful and the scary thing for marketers is that for the first time in history, they now have this open door for a two-way dialogue with consumers.”
Brandon LaChance, director of advertising and digital marketing for the CKE Restaurants, on the power and perils of social media.
“I think the lottery, next year, is gone.”
Greg McCall, an immigration attorney and partner with Perkins Coie in Seattle, on the award of H-1B visas by lottery, which was criticized by President Donald Trump.
“You can get 100 percent of all the fun of being in the ski business from one place rather than multiple resorts.”
John Kircher, who swapped out his shares in Boyne Resorts for complete ownership of Crystal Mountain Ski Resort.
“I don’t think the 15 percent will be enough of a deterrent.”
Real-estate agent in Toronto, where the provincial government imposed a 15 percent tax on foreign homebuyers to cool the hot housing market.
