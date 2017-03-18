This week’s business quotes range from making connections to the President’s in-laws, to tracking smartphone owners by their footsteps.
“A Goodyear Semi-Rigid Dirigible doesn’t roll off the tongue.”
Goodyear historian Eddie Ogden, explaining why the new blue-and-gold airships replacing its blimps will be called … blimps.
“He is purchasing political prestige, and that is a priceless asset for somebody like him.”
Prof. Minxin Pei of Claremont McKenna College on Chinese insurance magnate Wu Xiaohui’s proposed investment in the N.Y. skyscraper owned by the family of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner.
“Joe joked that I was born in India and he was born in Indiana.”
Morningstar’s new chief executive, Kunal Kapoor, on the difference between him and founder Joseph Mansueto.
“Just with a few seconds of your walking data, from your phone sitting in your pocket, we can actually identify you based on that.”
John Whaley, CEO of a cybersecurity startup, on how much a smartphone gives away about its owner.
Most Read Stories
- Tourism in Seattle: Gee, what’s not to like? Apparently a lot | FYI Guy
- Estranged daughter sues ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen, alleging she was molested as a child
- Huskies have resources, amenities to attract top candidates to replace Lorenzo Romar
- Exploring a rumor about the Seahawks being open to trading Richard Sherman
- Reports: Raiders 'strongly considering' pursuing retired Seahawk Marshawn Lynch
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.