McMansion Hell and Sea-Tac lease limbo are two locations relevant to this week’s best business quotes. Also: airline flight crew uniforms.

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

“We had about 160-plus changes to the uniform design.”

Delta Air Lines exec Ekrem Dimbiloglu on the feedback from employees who tested its restyled uniforms.

“First of all, I was petrified.”

Architecture student and blogger Kate Wagner, on her reaction when Zillow sent a threatening cease-and-desist letter over photos on her McMansion Hell website.

“It was never our intent for McMansion Hell to shut down, or for this to appear as an attack on Kate’s freedom of expression.”

Zillow in a statement about the agreement they reached.

“It’s been expensive to fly to Seattle.”

Norwegian Air CEO Bjorn Kjos, who wants his discount airline to add more Seattle-to-

Most Read Stories

Save over 90% on select subscriptions.

Europe routes.

“The massive outpouring of community support … made us happier than clams at high tide.”

Ivar’s President Bob Donegan, on reaction to the chain’s lease problems at Sea-Tac Airport.

Seattle Times staff