The week’s top business quotes are about soft drinks, shopping frenzies, trade rules and oil prices.
“It’s that extra burp factor … We want people to notice and see that we’re a fun brand.”
A spokesman for Suntory Beverages, which sells Pepsi in Japan, explaining how a drink with more fizz helps it compete against Coca-Cola Japan’s dominant array of 850 drinks.
“Cyber Monday has kind of become Cyber Month.”
Joseph Jaconi, whose company Tech Armor sells smartphone accessories through Amazon, which kicked off its holiday shopping deals on Nov. 16.
“You can remove a subsidy in a hundred different ways that don’t in any way impact the benefit Boeing might get.”
Bob Novick, outside counsel to Boeing on its WTO disputes, on the ruling against Washington’s tax breaks for the 777X plants.
“The losers are Europe and Japan.”
Economist Sal Guatieri of BMO Capital Markets on where OPEC’s cut in oil production will hurt most.
“About as symbolic as an old-school SuperSonics victory over the Trail Blazers.”
Most Read Stories
- Snow is on way to Western Washington lowlands, weather service says
- FAA orders Boeing 787 safety fix: Reboot power once in a while
- Facebook set to double Seattle presence with another big new office
- Fed up with Seattle? Here's where you can go
- UW game day: No. 4 Huskies vs. No. 9 Colorado in Pac-12 championship
Trulia chief economist Ralph McLaughlin, on Seattle overtaking Portland in fastest-growing home prices.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.