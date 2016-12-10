The week’s top business quotes address Boeing, Amazon, Alaska Airlines, Microsoft and parking.

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

“Costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!”

President-elect Donald Trump, tweeting, exaggerating and stirring up a storm about Boeing’s Air Force One contract

Amazon believes that America’s hardworking men and women are irrelevant to customers — they couldn’t be more wrong

Marc Perrone, grocery-workers union president, on Amazon’s new cashier-less convenience store

“They have a lot of wood to chop.”

Airline expert John Reardon on the complexity of combining Alaska Air Group and Virgin America

“The good news is this is Nadella’s first big one. The bad news is, the big ones haven’t gone so well.”

Software analyst Brent Thill of UBS, on the closing of the Microsoft-LinkedIn deal

My opinion is that free street parking is a privilege, not a right.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Developer Mark Knoll, countering neighborhood objections to plans for a new apartment building with few parking spaces

Seattle Times staff