The week’s best business quotes cover Boeing, Costco, FedEx a near-miss airplane landing and back-to-school shopping.

By
The Seattle Times

“Boeing has been menacing suppliers across the globe.”

Analyst Rob Stallard on the pressure felt by aerospace companies such as Spirit AeroSystems to give Boeing

better prices on

airplane components.

“I’m not exaggerating for a second when I say I loved the guy.”

Former Costco CEO Jim Sinegal on his

partner in founding the company, Chairman Jeff Brotman, who died this past week.

“They’re going to let UPS be Scrooge at Christmas.”

Analyst Kevin Sterling on why FedEx is not following its rival’s lead in stepping up holiday fees for home deliveries this year.

“It was close, much too close.”

Safety consultant John Cox commenting on the Air Canada jet that came within 59 vertical feet of landing on a plane-filled

San Francisco runway July 7.

“They love going into the stores and shopping the way their grandparents did.”

National Retail Federation spokeswoman, about

the back-to-school shopping habits of under-20 students.

Seattle Times staff