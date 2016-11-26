The week’s business quotes address the new Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO, holiday shopping and Apple’s lag in China.
“Choosing someone from outside is a bold move, uncharacteristic of Boeing.”
Industry consultant John Luth on the naming of GE exec Kevin McAllister as Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO
“Diversity should not be a woman’s task. It should be everyone’s task. … It’s got to be something that your white males care about just as much as other people.”
Maria Klawe, president of Harvey Mudd College and former member of the Microsoft board
“Apple needs to offer something cutting-edge to appeal to maturing Chinese smartphone users.”
Analyst Neil Shah on how two Chinese carriers have managed to compete fiercely with Apple in China
“The more people you bring, the more money you’re going to spend and the more angry you’re going to become.”
Joanie Demer, co-owner of thekrazycouponlady, dispensing advice on how to do — and not do — holiday shopping
