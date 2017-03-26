MADRID (AP) — Spanish police have arrested two men for allegedly transporting large quantities of cocaine inside fake bananas.

Spain’s civil guard made the arrests Sunday after an investigation was started in November when agents discovered the drugs in a shipment of bananas.

Among the real bananas, police found 57 fake bananas made of resin that were stuffed with 7 kilograms (15.4 pounds) of cocaine. Another 10 kilograms (22pounds) of cocaine were hidden inside the flaps of the cardboard boxes that carried the fruit.

The police bust took place in the coastal cities of Valencia and Malaga.

The two men charged with trafficking drugs and belonging to a criminal organization are Spanish. Police say they are investigating a third man, who is Italian.