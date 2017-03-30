CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX is about to launch its first recycled rocket.
The Falcon 9 rocket is on the pad at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, poised for a Thursday evening liftoff. It’s the first time SpaceX founder Elon Musk has tried to fly a salvaged booster. The first stage landed on an ocean platform almost a year ago after a launch for NASA.
SpaceX refurbished and tested the booster, which still has its original engines. It’ll aim for another sea landing once it hoists a broadcasting satellite for the SES (S-E-S) company of Luxembourg.
Longtime customer SES is getting a discount for agreeing to use a recycled rocket, but won’t say how much. Martin Halliwell of SES calls it a “big step” for everyone.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Career advice: End affair with boss, then apply for promotion | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle sues Trump administration over ‘sanctuary cities’ order WATCH
- Baltimore police show jarring footage of SWAT shooting
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX on brink of `Wright Brothers moment’ with reused rocket
SpaceX looks to save time and money through recycling.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.