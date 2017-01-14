BusinessNation & WorldScience SpaceX says it successfully launched 10 satellites on first flight since September accident Originally published January 14, 2017 at 11:23 am Share story The Associated Press LOS ANGELES (AP) — SpaceX says it successfully launched 10 satellites on first flight since September accident. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryRetail group launches training for entry-level job seekers Previous StoryWoman pleads not guilty to framing husband’s ex as stalker
