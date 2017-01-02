LOS ANGELES (AP) — SpaceX says it plans to resume flights as early as next week after finding the cause of an explosion that destroyed a rocket and satellite on a Florida launch pad in September.
The Los Angeles Times reported Monday (http://lat.ms/2irBTvc) that the Hawthorne company is aiming for a Sunday flight from Vandenberg Air Force Base.
The company says its investigation of the Sept. 1 explosion found that a tank failed within the larger, second-stage liquid oxygen tank.
SpaceX plans to launch 10 satellites for Iridium Communications Inc. on a Falcon 9 rocket.
The satellites will be used to provide mobile communications on land, sea and air.
The launch needs Federal Aviation Administration approval.
Iridium says it in a tweet that it is pleased with the SpaceX’s announcement and target launch date.
