CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX founder Elon Musk envisions 1,000 passenger ships flying en masse to Mars within a century, “Battlestar Galactica” style.

During a speech Tuesday in Mexico, Musk outlined his plan to establish a city on Mars. He wants to make humans a multi-planetary species, and says the best way to do that is to colonize the red planet. In fact, he’s already begun work on the Mars Colonial fleet. He says the system ultimately could take people to the moons of Jupiter and beyond.

Musk says it would be a “super-exciting” adventure but also dangerous, at least initially. His goal is to get the price down so anyone could afford to go, with a ticket costing no more than a house on Earth. He’s shooting for 1 million Martians.