SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A court will rule Friday in a bribery case against the billionaire heir to the Samsung empire that fed public anger leading to the ouster of Park Geun-hye as South Korea’s president.
Prosecutors have sought a 12-year prison term for the 49-year-old Lee Jae-yong.
Lee, princeling of South Korea’s richest family and its biggest company, is accused of offering $38 million in bribes to four entities controlled by a friend of Park in exchange for government help with a merger that strengthened Lee’s control over Samsung at a crucial time.
Park, who was embroiled in a tumultuous series of scandals, was removed from office in March and is being tried separately. Her friend Choi Soon-sil also is on trial.
Most Read Stories
- Please go fishing, Washington state says after farmed Atlantic salmon escape broken net
- Thanks to Amazon, Seattle is now America’s biggest company town
- What caused Seattle-based crab boat to sink with 6 aboard? Coast Guard hoping to find out
- Seattle-based crab boat found on Bering Sea bottom; lost since February with crew of 6
- Spill of farmed Atlantic salmon near San Juan Islands much bigger than first estimates
Lee has denied the allegations against him.
Park was also in court Friday as part of her ongoing trial.