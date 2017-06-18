SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea, one of the world’s largest nuclear electricity producers, will scrap plans to build new nuclear power plants.
President Moon Jae-in said Monday that South Korea will move away from the nuclear energy and will not seek to extend the life of existing nuclear plants.
Moon’s speech was made at a ceremony marking the shutdown of the country’s oldest nuclear power plant, Kori 1, nearly 40 years after it went online.
Last year a third of electricity in South Korea was produced from nuclear power plants. Its nuclear electricity production was the fifth-largest in the world, according to the World Nuclear Association.
Most Read Stories
- Armed woman killed by Seattle cops had mental-health issues, family says WATCH
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- 2-year-old thinks Seattle bride is a real-life princess -- and the photos go viral
- Seattle police release ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen’s arrest video: ‘I suppose I gotta pay the piper’ WATCH
- SUV goes off cliff near Mount Rainier National Park; 1 dead
Moon promised to cut coal and nuclear power during his presidential campaigns. He also pledged to shut old coal power plants and stop building new coal plants.