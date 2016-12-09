Sibanye Gold has proposed buying Stillwater Mining for $2.2 billion. Stillwater is the only U.S. producer of platinum and palladium.

BILLINGS, Mont. — The company that owns Montana’s largest mining complex announced Friday that it will be acquired by a South African company for $2.2 billion in a deal that requires U.S. government approval.

Sibanye Gold will buy Littleton, Colo.-based Stillwater Mining under a merger agreement expected to close in the second quarter of 2017, said Stillwater Chief Executive Officer Mick McMullen. Sibanye also will assume $500 million of Stillwater’s debt.

Stillwater is the only U.S. producer of platinum and palladium, precious metals used in catalytic converters to reduce pollution from cars and trucks, and as jewelry. It employs more than 1,400 people at two mines in southern Montana’s Beartooth Mountains and at a smelter and refinery in the small Montana town of Columbus.

As precious-metals prices dropped in recent years, the company cut its workforce significantly, including about 120 workers from the Stillwater Mine and the Columbus facility. With prices rising for palladium, most of those workers have since been rehired, and McMullen said he does not anticipate further job losses stemming from Friday’s announcement.

Scott McGinnis with United Steelworkers Local 11-0001, the union for much of the company’s workforce, said miners had no further information about the impact of the deal, but will meet with Sibanye representatives on Monday.

The acquisition must be approved by the two companies’ shareholders and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, an interagency committee that reviews takeovers of U.S. businesses by foreign entities.

Stillwater also owns copper deposits in Ontario, Canada, and in Argentina.

News of the deal pushed Stillwater stock up 18 percent to $17.32 Friday.