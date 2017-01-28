Laid-off worker wonders what to do with his pension — he’s thinking of using it to pay down debt; 64-year-old thinks he might be too conservative with his portfolio.

Q:I got laid off at age 58 with a six-month severance package. My 401(k) is at $46,000. I am looking for another job.

I have been offered the chance to continue as planned with a company pension. It would start at age 65 at $1,300 a month. I could also start now at about $900 a month. Or I could take a lump sum that may be $140,000 to $170,000.

Six months ago I set up a debt-consolidation loan for about $24,000 of consumer debt at an interest rate in the mid-20s. It translates to a $750 monthly payment. I’d like to pay it off ASAP. I also have about $15,000 in debt that I would also like to pay off. I would like to take $40,000 plus penalty from the pension money and pay off all my debt, then roll over the remaining $100,000 into an IRA.

If the actual amount of the pension is $170,000, I would like to hang on to about $20,000 so that I have $10,000 for emergencies and $10,000 for a down payment on a town home. I may not be able to get an income close to what I was making.

A:In better circumstances, you would not take the pension until you reached age 65 and would, reluctantly, redeem the $46,000 in your 401(k) account and use the net cash to pay off your $24,000 consolidation loan. Then you would work on paying everything else off from new earnings. But you’re stretched perilously thin. So taking some of the pension money to cover expenses until you are back at work is reasonable. One thing you shouldn’t do is put money aside for the down payment on a town house — the last thing you need is a new long-term debt. And nothing in the pension decision will interfere with unemployment benefits. Finally, it would be difficult to overemphasize how incredibly important finding a new job is.

Q: I have amassed a $2.4 million portfolio. I recently went conservative. I am 64 and my portfolio is about 30 percent equities with the rest mostly in fixed income with some cash. This year I plan on taking $3,000 a month out of investments to cover mortgage and girlfriend money. And with what I know about the 4 percent rule, I should never run out of money, right?

I also have $8,000 a month in government and airline pensions until I die.

Am I too conservative? Or am I in good shape?

A: One way to get comfortable with the question of portfolio survival is to visit the Monte Carlo analysis section of the portfolio-visualizer website. There you can test its ability to survive at different withdrawal rates.

Your withdrawal rate is so low, even allowing for future inflation adjustment, that you have a 100 percent chance of portfolio survival for 30 years using a typical 60/40 stocks/bonds portfolio.

Indeed, you would have to increase the annual inflation-adjusted withdrawal to $72,000 a year before the survival odds would drop from 100 to 99 percent.

This suggests that you are a big-time under-spender. So, I say go for it — spend more on your girlfriend if you have trouble spending it on yourself.