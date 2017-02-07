TOKYO (AP) — Japanese telecommunications, internet and solar company SoftBank Group Corp. reported Wednesday that its October-December profit soared to about 40 times what it was a year ago.
Tokyo-based SoftBank’s fiscal third quarter profit totaled 91.2 billion yen ($814 million) up dramatically from 2.3 billion yen in 2015. Quarterly sales were relatively flat on-year at 2.3 trillion yen ($20 billion).
SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son held a highly publicized meeting with President Donald Trump in New York late last year and promised to invest $50 billion in U.S. startups to create 50,000 jobs.
An avid overseas investor, SoftBank owns U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp. Sprint was struggling, but its performance has been improving recently.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Seattle No. 6 in new ranking of best places to live in U.S.
- Librarians take up arms against fake news | Jerry Large
- Seahawks among favorites for Super Bowl 52; Russell Wilson making plans to get there
It also owns Britain’s ARM Holdings, an innovator in the “internet of things.” That stake helped boost earnings.
SoftBank also sells the Pepper human-shaped companion robot. The company, founded in 1981, also has within its investment empire financial technology and ride-booking services.
SoftBank didn’t give annual forecasts, citing uncertainties. The company generally doesn’t provide earnings guidance.
For the latest quarter, SoftBank also benefited from a favorable exchange rate. A weak yen helps boost the value of overseas earnings when translated into yen.
___
Follow Yuri Kageyama on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama
Her work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/yuri-kageyama
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.