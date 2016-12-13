PHILADELPHIA (AP) — With two-thirds of Philadelphia International Airport technically located in Delaware County, terminals within that designation will not be subjected to the city’s controversial soda tax.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2gbP3HR ) Mayor Jim Kenney signed into law a 1.5-cent-per-ounce tax on sugary and diet beverages purchased within city limits in June.
The tax, which amounts to 18 cents on a 12-ounce can of soda, does not apply in the three Pennsylvania counties surrounding Philadelphia.
Because Terminals A East and A West reside in Tinicum Township, beverages sold there would not be open to the tax.
City spokeswoman Lauren Hitt says officials don’t expect this to cause confusion because retailers are well aware of what side of the county line they fall because they must similarly comply with other Philadelphia taxes.
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com
