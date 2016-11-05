Income level and Social Security; concerns about market correction and looming retirement.

Q: In a recent column you described Social Security as “the big Kahuna.” You declared that “even the affluent need Social Security.” What do you consider to be affluent? In other words, by what measure would you say a person doesn’t need Social Security?

A: Great question — and I’m sorry I wasn’t more specific earlier. I’ve been critical of people who assume Social Security won’t exist. Why? Simple. The idea that Social Security won’t exist is proof they are clueless about the importance of Social Security. But I’ve never figured out when Social Security isn’t “needed.” So let’s look for a basic measure.

We can start with the percentage of income Social Security replaces for those at the top of the wage base — the $118,000 cap on income that is included in the benefits calculation. Workers who have always earned at the top of the wage-base cap can expect Social Security benefits to replace about 25 percent of their pre-retirement income.

Most people would consider losing 25 percent of their income a major problem. Only about 6 percent of all workers earn more than the $118,000 Social Security wage-base cap. So it’s probably fair to say that Social Security is important for at least 94 percent of all workers.

Now let’s double or triple income over the wage-base cap to $236,000 or $354,000. At that level, Social Security benefits wouldn’t account for more than 8 to 12 percent of needed income if they have successfully saved for their retirement. For people at that income level, a drop that size is an inconvenience, at most.

That would put the threshold of irrelevance for Social Security up with the top 2 or 3 percent of earners. And that’s why Social Security is so important.

Q: I am 60. I’m thinking about retiring in the next couple of years. My wife is 67 and retired. We are 101 percent funded for retirement until age 90. I am concerned about the pending market correction that is being talked about. Would it be best for me to continue working till it rebounds a little?

A: Financial-planning types have a name for your worry: sequence of returns risk. A retirement portfolio that begins with a series of “good” investment years has a much higher chance of long-term survival than a retirement portfolio that begins with a series of “bad” investment years.

There is a difference between a market correction — a 10 percent drop in stock prices — and a major sequence of returns risk. If you put off retiring because of a 10 percent market decline, you might never retire.

Suppose Social Security provides 50 percent of your retirement income and your nest egg is expected to provide the rest. If stocks decline 20 percent and you are 100 percent invested in stocks, your spending ability will drop by about 10 percent. But if your nest egg is a more typical 50 percent in stocks, your spending ability will drop by only half that, 5 percent.

Rather than plan your retirement on market ups and downs, look at how you can deal with some fluctuation in spending.