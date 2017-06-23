Share story

By
The Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder is urging the Republican-led Michigan House to pass economic development tax incentives when it meets in July, saying there’s still time to lure a Taiwanese electronics giant to the state.

Snyder told The Associated Press Friday the job-creation program is “straightforward” and is about “more and better jobs.” House Speaker Tom Leonard canceled a vote on the bills Tuesday, citing concerns that Snyder had cut a deal with Democrats to “undermine” unspecified GOP priorities.

Snyder says “it shouldn’t be about partisanship.”

Foxconn plans to locate a display panel factory in the U.S. and could announce investment plans by early August for at least three states.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Chairman Terry Gou has mentioned Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and Texas as manufacturing states with which Foxconn hopes to work.

The Associated Press