BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Montana mine officials say it’s likely that several thousand migrating snow geese died after landing in the toxic waters of the pit mine last week.

Montana Resources and Atlantic Richfield Co. officials tell The Montana Standard (bit.ly/2g6q3Xa) that federal and state agencies are still verifying their counts, which are based on photos taken from drone and aircraft flights over the 700-acre Berkeley Pit in Butte.

MR environmental affairs manager Mark Thompson said Tuesday the company expects the total will be several times more than the 342 that died in 1995.

The mine estimates that as many as 10,000 snow geese landed in the pit at the Superfund site during a snowstorm on Nov. 28. Mine officials have worked to haze the birds off the water and prevent others from landing.

The pit holds an estimated 45 billion gallons of acidic, metal laden water.

