NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. food giant Kraft Heinz Co. said that its bid to acquire Europe’s Unilever had been rejected, but that it would still try to hammer out a deal. Here’s a look at the companies and some of the many brands they own.
Kraft Heinz
Headquarters: Pittsburgh
Employees: 42,000 in 40 countries
Sales: $26.5 billion in 2016
Brands: More than 200, including Oscar Mayer, Jell-O, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Classico, Capri Sun, Grey Poupon, Planters, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid and Philadelphia
Unilever
Headquarters: London
Employees: About 172,000 worldwide
Annual Sales: $48.3 billion in 2016
Brands: More than 400, including Dove, Hellman’s, Lipton, Knorr, Axe, Ben & Jerry’s, Country Crock, I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter, Noxema, Popsicle, Q-tips and Vaseline
