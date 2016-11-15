The company is targeting a valuation of about $20 billion to $25 billion in a listing that could come as early as March, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has filed confidentially for an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

Snapchat filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission before last week’s presidential election, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the details are private.

The company is targeting a valuation of about $20 billion to $25 billion in a listing that could come as early as March, the person said. No final decision has been made on the size or timing.

While the company’s management doesn’t think a Trump presidency is likely to have a negative impact on the business, they will be closely tracking market volatility and could delay the IPO if needed, one of the people said.

Los Angeles-based Snapchat makes an application for sharing selfies and videos, watching news videos and chatting with friends.

It has more than 150 million daily active users and aims to generate more than $350 million in ad revenue this year, up from $59 million in 2015, people familiar with its plans have said.

Because Snapchat has revenue of less than $1 billion, it was able to file IPO documents confidentially.

Under the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act, companies with smaller revenue can file privately and work out details with the SEC away from the public eye.

A representative for Snapchat declined to comment.