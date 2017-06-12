NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Smirnoff vodka has a new ad campaign that references the investigation into Russian interference in last year’s U.S. presidential campaign.
Pictures of bus stop and billboard ads have been posted to social media. The ad reads: “Made in America, but we’d be happy to talk about our ties to Russia under oath.”
Former FBI director James Comey testified under oath that he believes he was fired by President Donald Trump because of the Russia investigation, which Trump has called “a witch hunt.”
Trump now says he’s willing to testify under oath.
A spokesperson for British company Diageo, which owns Smirnoff, says in a statement the ad is “a wink and a nod to current affairs.” Smirnoff has been made in America for decades, but its roots go back to Russia.