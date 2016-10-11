EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A small airplane has crashed near the Connecticut River, killing one person and injuring another.
The Hartford Courant reports (http://cour.at/2ed9wjN) the plane took off from Hartford’s Brainard Airport on Tuesday with a student pilot and an instructor aboard.
The student pilot and the instructor were trying to land at Brainard when the plane struck a utility pole in East Hartford and crashed around 4 p.m., bursting into flames.
Police say the pilot has been hospitalized with serious burns and the passenger is in the wreckage and is presumed dead. Police haven’t identified either person.
Two people in a minivan near the crash were traumatized and were taken to a hospital.
The Federal Aviation Administration is on the scene.
Witnesses say the crash of the Piper PA-34 Seneca aircraft knocked out power to the area.
Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com
