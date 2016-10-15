The aftermath of the 2007-2009 crisis has “revealed limits in economists’ understanding of the economy,” the Fed chair suggested.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said Friday that the slow recovery from the Great Recession has surprised economists, confounding long-held beliefs about growth and inflation. Her remarks could help explain why the Fed has been reluctant to raise U.S. interest rates.

Speaking to an economic conference at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, Yellen did not address the Fed’s timetable for rates. The central bank is widely expected to resume raising rates in December, a reflection of an improved economy. Yellen said sluggish worldwide growth would likely keep global interest rates low, making it harder for central banks to combat the next recession with rate cuts.

As with the aftermath of the Great Recession, Yellen noted that economists have at times been baffled by the economy’s refusal to comply with their expectations — during the Great Depression of the 1930s, for example, and the “stagflation” of the 1970s when high unemployment coexisted with high inflation.

The aftermath of the 2007-2009 crisis has “revealed limits in economists’ understanding of the economy,” the Fed chair suggested. Tumbling home prices reduced consumers’ willingness to spend more than economists had envisioned. And a decline in the unemployment rate has failed to lift wages and inflation as much as economic models would indicate.

Yellen’s comments amounted to an implicit defense of the Fed’s aggressive efforts to boost the U.S. economy in the aftermath of the recession.