RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Police in South Dakota have arrested the pilot of a SkyWest Airlines plane on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol.

Rapid City police were notified shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday that the pilot smelled of alcohol. Police say they determined the 38-year-old pilot from Salt Lake City was in violation of a South Dakota law prohibiting the operation of an aircraft with a blood-alcohol content above 0.04 percent.

The flight was bound for Salt Lake City.

SkyWest said in a statement that it holds its employees “to the highest standards of professionalism,” and apologized to passengers for the delay. The airline based in St. George, Utah, says the pilot has been placed on administrative leave and removed from flying duties during an investigation.