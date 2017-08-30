SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Supreme Court says a former worker in a Samsung LCD factory who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis should be recognized as having an occupationally caused disease.
In a milestone decision that could aid other sickened tech workers struggling to prove the cause of their diseases, the Supreme Court ruled there was a significant link between Lee Hee-jin’s disease and workplace hazards.
Lower courts had denied her claim, partly because no public records of her workplace conditions were available.
In its ruling Tuesday, the court said a lack of evidence, resulting from Samsung’s refusal to provide information about workplace conditions, citing trade secrets, and an inadequate investigation should not be held against the sickened worker.
Instead, it said, such special circumstances should be considered in favor of the worker.