Most people making forecasts for 2017 are fessing up to just how murky their crystal balls were a year ago, but when I looked back at my calls for 2016, it was the first time in 20-plus years that I pretty much called everything right.

There’s a reason for that, namely that I look for the big future headlines in the mutual-fund business, and not in the broader financial-services industry or the world at large.

In that narrow realm, it’s possible to look at trends and available information and make a savvy call. In most years, I get roughly three-quarters of my predictions right, with one forecast being a bit too early and another being the wild turkey of the group.

Thus, reading the proverbial tarot cards visible today in the fund world, here are my predictions for 2017, the big fund stories I expect to make headlines this year:

1. Another significant increase in fund and ETF liquidations and mergers.

According to Morningstar, the number of funds liquidated in 2016 was nearly double the level from a year earlier, while ETF closings were up 25 percent. That occurred at a point with the market continuing its long rally.

This year, with most experts forecasting returns that are low or flat — with gains concentrated in the first six months and balanced by setbacks thereafter — the blood could really be flowing. If the outlook for the market is ugly before Halloween, the fund firms that didn’t give up on their unloved and underappreciated offerings in 2016 finally will take that step; combined, expect some 750 funds and ETFs to be dead by New Year’s Eve.

2. A ‘liquid’ fund has a liquidity crunch.

Liquid-alternative funds have been increasingly popular in the business in recent years, their potential downsides largely overlooked … until now.

Despite their name, liquid-alt funds often hold securities that aren’t so fluid; that’s not a problem, unless there’s a need to cash out of securities in a hurry.

With the Fed hiking rates, you can expect increased volatility. That, in turn, makes investors jumpy. If they get antsy and want to pull too much from a liquid-alt fund, those redemptions could force sales at just the wrong time, at which point investors learn the difference between what is “liquid” and what is “easily sold without affecting the price.”

Funds will either lock investors in — trying to prevent those losses — or let them suffer. Either way, those pains can be real.

3. Disappointed bond-fund investors.

It’s not a surprise that stocks have outgained bonds over the last five years. The bigger issue is that the Treasury low hit last July has been cited by several experts as the potential end for a bond bull market that has run for 35 years.

While bond funds will not crater this year as rates rise — something experts were worried about a few years ago — bond-fund returns are not likely to keep up with recent levels of success.

4. A big increase in unpleasant tax surprises.

The late rally in 2016 helped push this problem back, but unless the market is stronger than anticipated and volatility is lower than expected, funds are going to generate large taxable distributions as they react to the changing market conditions.

Distributions don’t feel like a problem in good years when funds post big gains and taxes feel like a cost of doing business.

In a market reversal, decline or a flat/low-single-digit year, however — and especially if increased volatility pushes managers to sell into apparent trouble — funds may find themselves generating tax bills that equal or eclipse their growth; investors won’t be happy with oversized tax bills on mediocre results.

5. The 10-year flatline.

With most investors focused domestically, it has been easy to ignore the fact that foreign markets could get to the end of this year and wind up showing a lost decade, a 10-year stretch where the average fund was flat or down, on average, since before the financial crisis started.

Look at a 10-year chart on emerging markets, for example, and it’s clear that if the average fund can’t put up gains of about 25 percent by Halloween, the asset category will be showing a decade when it was underwater. Thus, when people preach to “buy domestic” this year, a big weapon they will be using come the fall is the talk of a lost decade in some international markets.

6. Investors give up on diversification, at just the wrong time.

Over the last few years, allocating assets across many different investment types hasn’t really worked; investors would have benefitted mostly from keeping the bulk of their holdings in big domestic stocks. That has led to frustrated investors moving away from the traditional diversified portfolio to a factor-investing approach, which typically means they are pursuing whatever has worked lately.

The one certainty for 2017 is uncertainty; fallout from the presidential election in the U.S. and the Brexit vote in Great Britain — and political nervousness around the world — hasn’t really hit home yet.

In the meantime, there is substantial headline and volatility risk, and diversification helps to soothe those savage beasts … provided you stick with it.