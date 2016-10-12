SINGAPORE (AP) — The wealthy city-state of Singapore — with its flourishing trade, orderly life and almost non-existent crime — is hardly a place one would associate with illegal trade. But a new report by a reputed organization reveals that in fact the country has a poor record of preventing just that.
The new Economist Intelligence Unit released a 100-point index Wednesday that placed Singapore at seven out of 17 Asian countries for its ability to prevent illicit trade.
The index evaluated countries against 14 indicators including transparency, intellectual property and customs.
Singapore scored 69.8 points to tie with Taiwan. Still, it is behind neighbor Malaysia (71.8), often seen as a nation with a far less efficient government. The top performers were Australia (85.2), New Zealand (81.8) and Hong Kong (81.4).
Most Read Stories
- Police kill knife-bearing man as final holdouts are evicted from Jungle WATCH
- Unshackled, Trump unleashes aggressive attacks on own party VIEW
- Don’t permit homeless camping in Seattle’s green spaces | Editorial
- With Falcons staying in town, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson takes some special guests on his weekly hospital tour
- Three years after ‘Breaking Bad,’ Bryan Cranston still hasn’t shaken Walter White
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.