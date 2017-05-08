NEW YORK (AP) — Sinclair Broadcast Group is buying Tribune Media for about $3.9 billion, boosting the number of local TV stations it owns.

Sinclair will own or operate more than 200 stations following the deal. Chicago-based Tribune owns or operates 42 television stations, including KTLA in Los Angeles and WPIX in New York, and it owns a stake in the Food Network.

Sinclair, based in Hunt Valley, Maryland, owns 173 stations around the country. It will pay $43.50 for each share of Tribune Media Co., an 8 percent premium from Tribune’s closing price of $40.29 on Friday.

This story has been corrected to say that Tribune owns or operates 42 stations, not 24.