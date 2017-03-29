BusinessNation & World Signed contracts to buy US homes hit highest level since April Originally published March 29, 2017 at 7:03 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Signed contracts to buy US homes hit highest level since April. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryAP FACT CHECK: Trump didn’t get luxury-model Air Force One
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.