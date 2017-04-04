LOS ANGELES (AP) — A miniseries about deposed Fox News Channel executive Roger Ailes is in the works at Showtime.
The project in development is based on New York magazine writer Gabriel Sherman’s reporting on Ailes.
Showtime won out over competition for the limited series, which also will draw on Sherman’s 2014 biography of Ailes, “The Loudest Voice in the Room.”
Tom McCarthy, the Oscar-winning director of “Spotlight,” will join Sherman as a writer and executive producer. Casting wasn’t announced.
Ailes left Fox last summer following allegations that he made unwanted sexual advances against women, which he has denied.
On Monday, Fox News contributor Julie Roginsky leveled more sexual-harassment accusations against him.
The miniseries project, titled “Secure and Hold: The Last Days of Roger Ailes,” is a co-production from Showtime and Blumhouse Television.
