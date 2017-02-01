LONDON (AP) — Royal Dutch Shell says fourth-quarter earnings rose 14 percent as it made progress on plans to cut costs and sell assets to adjust to an environment of lower oil prices.
The Anglo-Dutch energy company said Thursday that profit for the last three months of 2016 adjusted for changes in the value of inventories and excluding one-time items advanced to $1.80 billion from $1.57 billion a year earlier. Net income rose 64 percent to $1.54 billion.
CEO Ben van Beurden says $15 billion of asset sales are either in progress or have been completed and Shell is on track to fulfill a planned $30 billion divestment program.
Brent crude was trading at $56.14 on Wednesday, down from more than $100 a barrel as recently as September 2014.
Most Read Stories
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Norwegian Air CEO pledges rock-bottom trans-Atlantic fares with his growing Boeing fleet
- ‘Divestment is our goal’: Seattle City Council to vote on pulling $3 billion from Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.