BusinessNation & World Shares of Snapchat owner rocket higher in Wall Street debut after biggest public stock offering since 2014 Originally published March 2, 2017 at 8:21 am Updated March 2, 2017 at 8:24 am Share story The Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of Snapchat owner rocket higher in Wall Street debut after biggest public stock offering since 2014. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryRyan tells GOP health bill to be drafted this weekend
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.