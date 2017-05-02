NEW YORK (AP) — Molina Healthcare is firing CEO J. Mario Molina and chief financial officer John Molina, citing the company’s poor financial performance.
Both are sons of company founder C. David Molina, who died more than 20 years ago.
Chief Accounting Officer Joseph White will become interim CEO until a permanent replacement is found. White will also take over as chief financial officer.
Shares of Molina Healthcare Inc., based in Long Beach, California, soared $7.96, or 16 percent, to $58.76 after the shakeup was announced Tuesday afternoon.
