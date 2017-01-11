DODGE CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Emergency crews are at the scene of a possible explosion that injured several people at a truck plant in southeastern Minnesota.
The incident happened Wednesday morning at McNeilus, a truck manufacturer in Dodge Center.
Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson tells KTTC-TV (http://bit.ly/2jjSXB2 ) that five people are hurt. Christianson says two people have been airlifted to a hospital while three others were taken by ambulance.
The road to the plant is blocked off. Several law enforcement vehicles are outside the building.
A woman answering the phone says the company has no comment.
Information from: KTTC-TV, http://www.kttc.com
