An effective way to build and keep an emergency household fund is to create an account where the money goes in easier than it comes out.

An effective way to build and keep an emergency-household fund is to create an account where the money goes in easier than it comes out.

That’s the advice of Seattle financial planner Dana Twight, who calls the approach having a “bank of inconvenience.”

For example, a household could open a bank account without an accompanying debit card. All cash withdrawals would have to be in person.

Or someone could open an account with an online bank and set up automatic deposits. Another approach is to open an account where the nearest bank branch is several miles away. Making a withdrawal means getting behind the wheel — and thinking about the wisdom of the withdrawal all the way there.

Consumers can use various metrics for deciding how large their emergency fund should be, Twight said. They could accumulate six months of mortgage payments, for example. Or they could set aside the equivalent of the annual deductible on their health insurance.

The point is to have a reserve to tap in case of an unexpected expense or loss of income.