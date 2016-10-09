NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Crews have restored train service just in time for the Monday morning commute to one of two tracks where a train derailed over the weekend on Long Island.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement early Monday morning.

The restoration allows limited train service to resume in time for the morning rush hour on Long Island Rail Road’s Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma and Oyster Bay Branches.

Officials are warning commuters that they likely will still experience delays and increased crowded.

State officials say a 12-car commuter train and a work train performing track maintenance “side-swiped” each other Saturday night, causing the commuter train to derail just east of New Hyde Park.

Thirty-three people were injured, four of them seriously.

The National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate.