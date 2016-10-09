NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Crews have restored train service just in time for the Monday morning commute to one of two tracks where a train derailed over the weekend on Long Island.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement early Monday morning.
The restoration allows limited train service to resume in time for the morning rush hour on Long Island Rail Road’s Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma and Oyster Bay Branches.
Officials are warning commuters that they likely will still experience delays and increased crowded.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon’s hiring hunger transforming Seattle economy
- Huskies end losing streak to Oregon in 70-21 rout
- State GOP leader excuses Trump’s remarks: ‘He was channeling Bill Clinton’
- What the national media are saying about Huskies' dismantling of the Ducks, UW's title chances
- Now Seattle wants to copy Portland’s disastrous homeless camping policy | Danny Westneat
State officials say a 12-car commuter train and a work train performing track maintenance “side-swiped” each other Saturday night, causing the commuter train to derail just east of New Hyde Park.
Thirty-three people were injured, four of them seriously.
The National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.