HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A high-ranking Vietnamese Communist Party official faces punishment for wrongdoing when he was head of the country’s oil and gas monopoly, PetroVietnam.
The party’s Inspection Committee said in a statement Thursday that Dinh La Thang, a Politburo member and secretary of the Communist Party Organization of Ho Chi Minh City, was responsible for the loss of tens of millions of dollars of investment in a bank and the near collapse of four major PetroVietnam projects.
It proposed that the Politburo and Party Central Committee consider disciplinary measures against Thang. It’s unclear what the measures would be.
Thang was chairman of the board of PetroVietnam from 2005 until he was appointed transport minister in 2011.
He was elected to the powerful Politburo last year.
