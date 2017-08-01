A group of nine Senate Democrats sharply criticized President Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as the chairman of the Export-Import Bank, calling their meeting with former New Jersey Congressman Scott Garrett on Tuesday “bizarre.”

A group of nine Senate Democrats sharply criticized President Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as the chairman of the Export-Import Bank, calling their meeting with former New Jersey Congressman Scott Garrett on Tuesday “bizarre.”

While in Congress, Garrett voted against reauthorizing the lending institution and denounced in a 2015 tweet what he termed “the corporate welfare program known as the Ex-Im Bank. #CronyCapitalism.”

Boeing is the biggest user of export loans backed by the bank, which turns a profit on its loan guarantees.

The senators, including Washington’s Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray, issued a joint statement that said Garrett “wouldn’t discuss his personal thoughts about the Bank and its mission. He refused to confirm that he would unequivocally support reauthorizing the Bank, with the current authorization expiring in September 2019.”

Their impression was that he “clearly knew very little about the critical work the Bank is doing to support small businesses and expand opportunities for U.S. manufacturers, which was both surprising and concerning,” the senators wrote.

Trump nominated Garrett in April. Although Trump echoed conservatives’ criticism of the Ex-Im Bank during the campaign, he reportedly has changed his mind about letting the agency expire. Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg is said to have helped persuade him the agency is important to selling U.S. products abroad.

Business groups have also been coming out against Garrett, according to online political publication The Hill, which reported in late July that the Business Roundtable and the National Association of Manufacturers have pledged to oppose Garrett’s nomination.