WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are asking Republican leaders to drop their effort to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law. If they do, they’re offering to help them “improve the health care system for all Americans.”
Democrats say they’d work with the GOP to reduce premium and drug costs, stabilize insurance markets and help small businesses provide health coverage.
The plea comes in a letter signed by all 46 Democratic senators and the two independents who usually side with them.
Democrats noted that the House-passed measure would take coverage from an estimated 24 million Americans, cuts Medicaid and pares back protections for people with pre-existing conditions and others.
With GOP senators starting work on their version, Democrats wrote that the House bill “has an uncertain path to the president’s desk.”
