WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are opposing a provision in the annual defense policy bill that they say would undercut protections against workplace discrimination based on sexual or gender orientation.

In a letter sent Tuesday, the lawmakers are calling a House-passed provision dangerous. They say the measure would permit religiously affiliated organizations that receive federal money to fire employees who marry their same-sex partners or use birth control.

Forty lawmakers, joined by two independents, signed the letter to Sen. John McCain of Arizona and Rep. Mac Thornberry of Texas, the chairmen of the Armed Services panels. The committee’s top Democrats also received the letter, although the Republicans control deliberations over the annual defense bill.

Lawmakers are preparing for a lame-duck session and will be under pressure to finalize legislation that authorizes military programs.